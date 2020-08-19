Dahlia I. LaTorre, 90, died July 30, 2020, after a short illness. A full celebration of life and service will take place at a future date. She will be interred with her husband, Angel M. Latorre, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Born in Manhattan, New York, to parents Maria Delgado, who preceded her in death in 1961, and the late Joseph Argenzio, Dahlia was raised and lived the majority of her adult life in New York City.

After graduating from high school, she began her professional career in manufacturing, where she was her area shop steward and union representative.

Dahlia and Angel were married in 1960, and raised five children.

In 1980, she retired from Eagle Electric.

She and her husband moved to DeBary in 1982.

Dahlia is remembered as a strong, formidable woman, with an enormous heart and generous spirit.

Her honest and carefree approach to life, gifts of laughter, unbiased love and unconditional support will be missed by all who knew her.

Among the things Dahlia enjoyed immensely were her weekly shopping excursions.

A very creative woman, she loved to garden, do craft projects, and color.

Also, an avid animal lover, Dahlia supported a variety of animal-rescue organizations, and adopted many of her beloved pets from shelters throughout the years.

To know Dahlia was to be family; she welcomed so many with open arms. Her purest joy, though, came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dahlia was also preceded in death by her eldest son, George D. Matos, who died in 1979 at the age of 25; her sisters, Gloria Montalvo, who died in 2007, and Grace Castro-Santamaria, who died in 2009; her brother, Joseph Pereira; and her great-grandson, Anthony G. Latorre Jr., who died in 2018.

She is survived by her children Debra A. Vandiver (Charles Gratton), Angelo "Angel" M. Latorre Jr., Emily Latorre and Erik Latorre (Debra Rastellini); her grandchildren, Desireé C. Freeland (Andrew), Martin G. Rodriguez III, Anthony G. Latorre Sr. (Kashmir), Erik Latorre Jr. (Peyton), Kyle W. Latorre, Brandon J. Latorre (Claudia) and Dorian Gratton; great-grandchildren James J. Gelunas III, Jacob M. Gelunas, Leif A. Latorre, Linc D. Latorre, Draven L. Latorre, Dylan L. Latorre, her namesake, Dahlia K.M. Latorre, and Enzo and Dominico Latorre; nephews Anthony Castro (Gina) and José Rodriguez (Sandra); and niece Patricia Rodriguez (Domingo).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store