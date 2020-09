Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel John "Danny" Ruddell, 50, died Aug. 30, 2020. His family will announce memorial plans at a later date.

Danny served in law enforcement for more than 20 years, beginning at age 19 with the Crescent City Police Department, and becoming a K9 handler.

He served as military police in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan during Operation Desert Storm.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



