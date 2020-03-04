Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2380
DeLand, FL
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Mims, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lee Conway

Send Flowers
Daniel Lee Conway Obituary
Daniel Lee Conway, 71, died Dec. 18, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at noon Saturday, March 14, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2380 in DeLand. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.
Daniel and his family have been residents of DeLand for 30 years.
He retired as a federal firefighter at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Marion, and his son, Matthew, and family.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -