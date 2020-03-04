|
Daniel Lee Conway, 71, died Dec. 18, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at noon Saturday, March 14, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2380 in DeLand. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.
Daniel and his family have been residents of DeLand for 30 years.
He retired as a federal firefighter at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Marion, and his son, Matthew, and family.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020