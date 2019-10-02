|
|
DELAND - Danny Scott Clark, 57, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at Halifax-Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. A memorial service was held Sept. 23 at the Alliance Community, with the Rev. Don Anderson officiating.
Born March 25, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, Mr. Clark worked in lawn maintenance.
He is survived by his father, Allen Clark (Geneva); his mother, JoAnn Clark; sister Kimberly Loadholtz; aunts Karen Cox of Liberal, Missouri, and Sharon Clark of Kansas City; niece Jessa Loadholtz of DeLand; and nephew Ryan Richmond of Tennessee.
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019