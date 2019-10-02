Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Danny Scott Clark


1962 - 2019
Danny Scott Clark Obituary
DELAND - Danny Scott Clark, 57, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at Halifax-Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. A memorial service was held Sept. 23 at the Alliance Community, with the Rev. Don Anderson officiating.
Born March 25, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, Mr. Clark worked in lawn maintenance.
He is survived by his father, Allen Clark (Geneva); his mother, JoAnn Clark; sister Kimberly Loadholtz; aunts Karen Cox of Liberal, Missouri, and Sharon Clark of Kansas City; niece Jessa Loadholtz of DeLand; and nephew Ryan Richmond of Tennessee.
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019
