Darwin Bennett died Feb. 13, 2020. No service is scheduled at this time.
Born in the old DeLand Memorial Hospital on Stone Street during the Great Depression, Mr. Bennett spent his final days at the Emory L. Bennett Memorial Veterans Nursing Home.
This lifelong resident of Volusia County served his community, county, state and country through his commitments as a range rider, a U.S. Army Ranger, an agriculture educator and administrator, a fern and citrus grower, a Sunday-school teacher, and a father and grandfather.
The family is comforted by knowing how many lives he touched and is still touching because of his life of service and love.
The family requests that you honor all veterans as a tribute to Darwin Bennett.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2020
