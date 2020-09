Or Copy this URL to Share

ORMOND BEACH - David Allen Hollingsworth, 69, died Sept. 10, 2020. COVID-19 restrictions are preventing a gathering to celebrate Dave's life.

Dave spent 30 years as a band director and music teacher in Volusia County.

If you are moved to offer flowers in condolence, instead contribute to the music department at your local school.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



