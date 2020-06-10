David Carlton Laing Jr.
David Carlton Laing Jr., 71, died May 30, 2020. Services will take place at a later date under the care of Laing Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Eden Evergreen Cemetery in Eden, New York.
Born Dec. 5, 1948, David attended elementary school and high school in Eden, before completing his high-school education at Florida Military School in DeLand.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and worked as a medical technologist in the special chemistry lab assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Command at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu.
David then went on to graduate from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy in Tallahassee, to become a Florida state trooper.
After his retirement from the Florida Highway Patrol, David enjoyed summering in his hometown of Eden. He looked forward to the Eden Corn Festival and the Erie County Fair each August.
David loved the car culture, especially Corvettes. He enjoyed car shows and made friends in the car community. On most Friday evenings, you would find him at the DeLand Cruise-In.
David is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters Blythe, and Bridie (Paul) Krawczyk; and brothers William (Jill) Laing and Harry (Karen) Laing. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue (Stevan) Light; parents David C. Laing and Julia Ellen Hill Laing-Myers, and stepfather H. David Myers.
Charitable donations may be made to Eden Cemetery Association Inc., P.O. Box 27, Eden, NY 14057. Laing Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
