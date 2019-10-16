Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 W. Main St.
Kent, OH
David D. "Dave" Everett


1953 - 2019
David D. "Dave" Everett Obituary
Former DeLand resident David D. Everett of Kent, Ohio, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at the age of 66, after a short illness. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St. in Kent. Hiram College Chaplain the Rev. Chris McCreight and the Rev. Chad Delaney will officiate.
Mr. Everett, former assistant director of the duPont-Ball Library at Stetson University, was the husband of Beacon newspaper co-founder Eileen Everett.
Born May 31, 1953, in Barberton, Ohio, to Horace and Betty (Steele) Everett, Dave graduated from Defiance High School and was a longtime resident of Kent, where he raised two daughters with his wife of 42 years, Eileen.
He earned a bachelor's degree from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, and master's degrees from Montana State University and Syracuse University. In college, he spent several summers working for the U.S. Forest Service in Montana.
The Everett family later moved to DeLand, where Dave went to work for Stetson.
After the Everetts returned to Ohio, Dave was director of the Hiram College Library for 20 years. He had recently retired to enjoy his time being "Papa" to his grandson, Elliot.
Dave was an avid sports fan, and always enjoyed a good book to go with his daily coffee.
Dave is survived by his mother, Betty, of Defiance; his wife, Eileen, of Kent; his daughters Sheila of Columbus, Ohio, and Molly (Brendan) Enrick of Stow, Ohio; his grandson Elliot Enrick; and his sister Jean (Scott) Cohoon of Cranston, Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace, and his uncle, the Rev. Dr. Richard J. Steele Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Hiram College Library, P.O. Box 67, Hiram, OH 44234.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, 2019
