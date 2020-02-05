Home

David Dwayne Krouse Sr.

David Dwayne Krouse Sr., 42, died Jan. 27, 2020.
Mr. Krouse was born in Daytona Beach and raised in DeLand.
He was preceded in death by his longtime love, Ruth Cooke.
David is survived by his children, David Krouse Jr. and Ruthie Krouse; parents Lewis and Margaret "Peggy" Krouse; granddaughters Julyanna and Cali Krouse, and Kayleigh Michelle North; siblings Kristy Campbell, Steven, Michael, Joey Makayla and Cortney Krouse, and Katy Deel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed dearly.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 5 to Feb. 20, 2020
