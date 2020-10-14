On Oct. 5, 2020, we all lost an angel here on Earth. If you had the pleasure of knowing David Harrison Long, 57, you know he was a simple man, a woods man and, most importantly, God's man. A celebration of his life will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at DeLeon Springs State Park, and is open to the public.

David was born in Sandersville, Georgia, and moved to DeLeon Springs in his youth, where he built his life and raised his children.

He loved the outdoors: It was a place to hunt, fish, and ride in the mud, but, more importantly, a place to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking, and this will certainly be missed by everyone.

David was survived by his daughter, Erica Martin, and two sons, Calvin Long and Lawton Long, along with their spouses, Robert Martin and Kelsey Long; grandchildren Gunner, Wesley, Kinley, Logan and Lantry; sister Tessa Michaelos and brother-in-law, John; and nephews George and John David.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store