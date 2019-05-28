DELEON SPRINGS - David James Pratt, 67, passed away May 8, 2019, following a long history of health problems. His heart gave out after going into distress during the third procedure of a scheduled oncology treatment plan. He died shortly after being transported to the emergency room.

In honor of David, the family will have a celebration of his life noon-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Highland Park Fish Camp, preceded by a parade of wrecker trucks from Pratt's Towing to the camp. Join us for barbecue and to celebrate his life by enjoying food and fellowship. Bring stories to share.

David was born in Westfield, Massachusetts, and moved to the area at the age of 7.

He was a graduate of DeLand High School, and the owner of Pratt's Towing.

David especially enjoyed employment as a repo man with Harley-Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Pratt and Helen L. Pratt of DeLeon Springs. He is survived by sister Athalie L. Sanders of Melrose, brother Charles Edward Pratt of Southwick, Massachusetts, seven nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends.

David was a member of the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida and the Towing and Recovery Association of America, and was active in the community.

He loved his family, friends and fur babies.

In his younger years, David enjoyed barefoot water skiing, fishing, motorcycling, NASCAR and RVing. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 28 to June 8, 2019