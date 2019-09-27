|
DELTONA - David Lawrence Gaunt Sr., 79, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, at AdventHealth Fish Memorial. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Born Dec. 24, 1939, in Philadelphia, Mr. Gaunt came to Florida in 2006 from his birthplace.
David retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years and worked for the Veterans Administration for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Walton Gaunt, in 2012, and his son, Raymond Gaunt, and his brothers and sisters. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Gaunt of Deltona; stepson David Mattera of New York City; grandson Riley Gaunt-Rogers of Deltona; sister Shirley Walton of Brooklawn, New Jersey; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial donations may be made to the Property Committee of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, 724 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12, 2019