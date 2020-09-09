DELAND - David Lee Thompson, 67, passed away peacefully Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
David was born Feb. 6, 1953, in Indianapolis, to Anne Louise Mueller Thompson and John W. Thompson.
He was a 1971 graduate of Chatard High School, and a Rollins College graduate.
David worked as a respiratory therapist for more than 45 years, working at Community Hospital, the Indiana University Medical Center and Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, along with Florida Hospital South and Bert Fish Hospital, retiring from AdventHealth DeLand.
David formed and actively participated in Central Florida COPD support groups. He was known throughout Florida for his interesting wellness presentations on COPD.
David is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Coridan Thompson; his brother, John W. Thompson Jr. (Karin); his sister, Cheryl Striewe (John); his stepsons, Jon Pulley (Cathy) and Jacob Pulley (Stacy); grandsons Aaron Pulley and Keegan Pulley; loving nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
There will be no services at this time, but you may make a contribution to your favorite charity
in his name.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.