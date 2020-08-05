DELAND - David Matthew "Matt" Pieper, 60, passed away suddenly Aug. 1, 2020, at AdventHealth in DeLand. There will be a celebration of his life at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at DeLand Elks Lodge 1463, 614 S. Alabama Ave. Face masks are mandatory.
Born April 5, 1960, in Eustis, to Elizabeth and Donald Pieper, Matt graduated from DeLand High School in 1978.
He was employed in the family business, Hontoon Marina, for most of his life, and spent his happiest times with his friends exploring all the St. Johns River had to offer.
Matt's earlier years included taking part in First United Methodist Church of DeLand's Children's Choir and Boy Scout Troop 515.
He served as a past president of the DeLand Jaycees and as a senator of the Junior Chamber of Commerce International, and he was a longtime member and past exalted ruler of DeLand Elks Lodge 1463. He treasured the wonderful friends he made while participating in these organizations and their events. The DeLand fireworks, the Christmas Parade and the St. Johns River Christmas Boat Parade were among his favorites.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbert and Mary Pieper, and William and Virginia Fischer. He is survived by his parents, Donald and Elizabeth Pieper; his longtime partner and fiancée Cheryl Hester; his children, Ryan and Jane; siblings Michael Pieper (Mary), Nancy Caruthers (Guy), and Linda Woodie (Chuck); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Florida Elks Youth Camp.