Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Flagler County Fairgrounds, Cattleman’s Building
650 County Road 13
Bunnell, FL
David Wayne Neske


1970 - 2019
David Wayne Neske Obituary
Our beloved David Wayne Neske, 48, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. There will be a truck parade and celebration of his life at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, Cattleman's Building, 650 County Road 13 in Bunnell.
Mr. Neske was born Dec. 16, 1970, to Wanda and Fredrick Neske Sr. His father preceded him in death by his father.
In addition to his mother, Wanda, David is survived by his brothers, Fredrick and Billy Neske; sister Dawn Priden; sons David Jr. and Warren Michael Neske; daughter Valerie; his first grandson, Landon; and his best friend, James Gateman.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
