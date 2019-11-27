|
EDGEWATER - Dawn Bonanza, 52, a former resident of West Volusia, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, with her family by her side at the Port Orange Care Center. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 3701 S. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange, with the Rev. Rebecca Hyvonen of Cross Creek Community Church officiating.
Ms. Bonanza was born Oct. 2, 1967, a daughter of Joseph and Kathleen Bonanza.
Dawn was a homemaker, and loved her grandchildren.
She loved the holidays, and loved to cook and decorate.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Nicole Bonanza (Chris) of Daytona Beach, Ashley Young (John) of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Megan Young of Port Orange; six grandchildren, Christian, Brock, Alana, Carson, Harper and Hayleigh; two brothers, Joseph Bonanza Jr. (Rachel) and Russell Bonanza (Michelle); sister Dorothy Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen, Tracy Ford and Mary Housley, and her aunt, Mary Ann Bonanza-Vane.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14, 2019