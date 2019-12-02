|
Dean Virgil West, 89, went to his heavenly home Nov. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stetson Baptist Church, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave. in DeLand, with Dr. Dan Glenn and Dr. Robert Buchanan officiating. A graveside service took place Nov. 29 at DeWitt Cemetery in DeWitt, Arkansas.
Mr. West was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Coal Hill, Arkansas, to Vergil and Vesta West.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Willene Graves West of DeLand; his parents, of Coal Hill; two sisters-in-law, Neva Graves West and Mary Jo Graves of DeWitt; three brothers-in-law, Doyle Painter of Denver, and Duke (Lillian) Graves and Gene (Elnora) Graves, all of DeWitt; niece Debbie (Wayne) McSwain of St. Charles, Arkansas; and nephew Steve Henry of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Dean is survived by his sister, Betty Painter of Denver; nephews and nieces, Kenneth (Diana) Graves of DeWitt, Dennis (Emma) Graves of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Connie (Larry) McCallie of DeWitt, Suellen Henry of Little Rock, Nancy (Bob) Morgan of DeWitt, and Patricia Graves of Forrest City, Arkansas; seven great-nephews and nieces; and six great-great-nephews and nieces, all of Arkansas.
Dean graduated in 1948 from Coal Hill High School. He attended Central Baptist College 1949-50.
In 1952, Dean graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. He completed his teaching requirements in 1954 from Arkansas State Teachers College.
In 1964, Dean earned a pharmacy degree with special honors from the University of Florida.
Memorial donations may be made to DeWitt Cemetery, P.O. Box 511, DeWitt, AR 72042, or to a . Condolences may be left at www.essexfuneralhome.com. Essex Funeral Home in Dewitt was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019