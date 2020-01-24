Home

Deborah Kay Bowling


1950 - 2019
Deborah Kay Bowling Obituary
DELAND - Deborah Kay Bowling, 69, died Dec. 19, 2019.
Ms. Bowling was born May 19, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Barbara Goins Bowling.
She graduated out of Oxford, Ohio.
Deborah owned and operated a beauty shop in Ohio for 40 years, and was the founder of Debby's Christmas in DeLand.
She is survived by her companion, James Willsey; her son, Josh Wolke; her two grandchildren, Tatum and Trevor Wolke; and her two brothers, Michael and Robert Bowling.
Lohman was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020
