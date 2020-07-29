DELAND - Deborah "Deb" Neidrick, 67, passed away July 22, 2020, following a lengthy illness and due to complications from the coronavirus. The family will have a small memorial service at a later date.

Deborah was born June 14, 1953, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

For more than 30 years, she was a dedicated teacher, starting her career in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at SS Cosmas & Damian Catholic School, and later moving to Deltona, where she retired from Forest Lake Elementary School.

Deborah was a Girl Scout leader, who loved teaching and developing children.

She was an avid reader, who loved to travel and meet new people, and was also a talented crafter who loved to cross-stitch and crochet.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Delores Neidrick of Punxsutawney. She is survived by her brother, Raymond (Linda) Neidrick of Youngsville, Pennsylvania; nieces Michele (Jason) Peters and Nicole Neidrick, all of Warren, Pennsylvania, and Natalie Neidrick (Chad Juhlin) of Harker Heights, Texas; nephews Zachary Peters and Chase Juhlin; and her niece Ada Juhlin.

The family asks any donations be made to the Children's Literacy Initiative or to a charity in their local area that supports childhood education and literacy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store