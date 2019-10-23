|
|
ELKINS, W.V. - Deloris Ellen Rosier Wilfong, 82, a former resident of DeLand and Daytona Beach, went to be with the Lord Oct. 20, 2019, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the funeral-home chapel, with the Rev. Roger L. Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens at Gilman, West Virginia.
Born March 2, 1937, Mrs. Wilfong was the youngest daughter of Russell and Rhoda Scott Rosier.
She married Roscoe S. Wilfong Jr. on Oct. 4, 1963.
Mrs. Wilfong is survived by her daughter, Rhoda Elizabeth Wilfong; the love of her life, Roscoe Wilfong; one sister, Wanda Roy and her husband, William; eight nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and -nephews, and special cousins.
In addition to her parents, Deloris was preceded in death by sisters Betty Rosier Fuhrman Duckwall and Dorothy Rosier Baker.
Deloris attended the Elkins schools and graduated from Elkins High School with the Class of 1956. She was very close with her classmates.
After graduating, Deloris started her career as a telephone operator with C&P Telephone Company. She transferred in 1963 to AT&T in DeLand, and later to Daytona Beach as a plant assigner with Southern Bell, until her retirement in 1988. She had 32 years with the telephone company.
Deloris was a member of Local 3102 of Daytona Beach, the Telephone Pioneers, Women of the Moose in DeLand, and the Elkins High School Alumni Association, where she served as president for several years.
She was also a member of the Randolph County Senior Center and the Pokeno Partners, and she was the originator of the Happy Hatter Red Hat Society.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rhoda Elizabeth Wilfong Special Needs Trust, C/O Heather Weese, Attorney, 600 S. Randolph Ave., Elkins, WV 26241. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com. Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019