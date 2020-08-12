DELAND - Diane Kaye Ryan, 63, died Aug. 7, 2020. Funeral information will be disclosed at a later date.

Diane struggled for many years with physical ailments and mental illness. She was a warrior!

Diane is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Ryan; daughters Melanie Amyx, Amie Huse and Shannon Miller; grandchildren Dalton Bennett, Brennon Hobson, Zachary Miller, Hannah Fry, Camille Green, Trey VanCamp, Lillian Huse, Addisyn Huse, Jocelynn Huse and Journey Henderson; great-grandchildren Harper Fry, Brixton Green and Oliver Hobson; siblings Karen Donaldson, Walter Fleming, Patrick Fleming and Sharon Weatherly; and ex-husband Gary Carbino.

Diane believed in the goodness of people.

Her loving, generous heart led her to a career in nursing, and a lifetime of nurturing others. She always had a helping hand for those who needed it, even when she needed it herself.

She will forever be remembered in the rainbows after a storm, genuine laughter, and the absolute beauty that is love itself.

God welcomed another angel, and we are truly thankful for the time He allowed us to have her.

The family asks that opposed to mourning Diane's loss, you step outside on a sunny day, raise your face to the sky, spread your arms wide, and dance under the sun. We know Diane is dancing with us.

Rest in peace, Beautiful Mama.

Lankford is in charge.



