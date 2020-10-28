Donald Alois "Don" Nedobeck, 85, died Oct. 23, 2020. An informal celebration of his life will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in his yard at 811 W. Highland Ave. in DeLand. All are welcome. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with visitation 9-11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI 53215.

Mr. Nedobeck was a husband, father, grandfather, artist, musician, author, daydreamer, pathological optimist and kind soul.

A man of devout Catholic faith, born to an immigrant Ukrainian Jewish father and a Polish Catholic mother, Nedobeck was influenced by and proud of his heritage.

A graduate of Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, Nedobeck attended Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and graduated from the Naval School of Music. He was assigned to the 7th Fleet Band.

It was during this period that Don met the love of his life, Elizabeth, in Washington, D.C. For the past seven decades, his mission in life was providing for his family and, just as importantly, using his talents to bring joy.

If one's success can be measured by the amount of joy they bring, then Don was the richest man in the world.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 62 years, Elizabeth Fields Nedobeck; sister Mary Alice (Gary) Stollak; his brother-in-law Joseph Fields; sister-in-law Arlene Dierbeck Nedobeck; his three magnificent, remarkably perfect children, Melissa (Robert) Riley, Patrick and Marybeth (Tim) Collins; his unofficially adopted son, Danny; six equally magnificent and incredibly above-average grandchildren, Madelyne (Zach) Riley, Joseph and Jacob Riley, and Grace, Molly and Patrick Collins; and nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Don has reunited with his father, Fred Nedobeck, his mother, Regina Lewandowski Nedobeck, brother Jack, and a myriad of other loved ones.



