ORANGE CITY - Donald "Don" Levesque, 54, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 15, 2019, at his home. The family will greet friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Lankford Funeral Home.
Don was born to Paulette (Kearns) and Joseph Henry Levesque in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Saco, Maine.
He graduated from Thornton Academy and the University of Southern Maine, where he earned a bachelor's degree in art history.
Don was employed as a corrections officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Maine.
In 2006, he relocated to Florida, where he continued his career in corrections with Volusia County until his retirement.
Don was a quiet friend to many and rarely spoke of himself. His close friends remember him as a multitalented guy, with many different interests and hobbies.
He took pride in and excelled at whatever he pursued.
Don was a talented artist and exhibited at many art festivals, including the Fall Festival of the Arts in DeLand and gallery shows in Maine.
Through his love of motorcycles, he was a member of many clubs throughout Central Florida.
Don enjoyed riding with the clubs on track days and in the mountains on his Ducati. As a teenager, he loved to race motocross.
He was also an excellent snow skier on slopes from New England to Colorado.
Don enjoyed hiking and mountain biking, and maintained trails as a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
He was an avid outdoorsman and an expert marksman, having won several competitions.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paulette and Joseph Henry Levesque. Survivors include his sister, Louise Levesque (Steve Smoleroff); his faithful companion and service dog, Jax; and extended family, Marie Kearns Rush, and Seth and Rachel Rush of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Maude Lizotte (Yvon Fournier) of Montreal, and France Lizotte of Quebec.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 18 to Sept. 28, 2019