DENVER - Donald "Don" Linder, 70, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Don was born Dec. 7, 1949, to Virgil and Ruth Wilson Linder, and raised in DeLand.
He married Sandra "Sandy" Heathfield on Sept. 21, 1974, in Downers Grove, Illinois.
Don graduated from DeLand High School and the University of South Florida, and later earned his MBA from Olivet Nazarene University.
He worked as a mortgage broker and in group insurance for more than 40 years.
Don was a U.S. Marine veteran, and was honorably discharged as a captain following the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, camping, golfing, traveling, woodcarving, leatherworking, and working in pottery.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his children, Amy (Eric) Pagels, Jenna (Sean) VanBerschot, Katie (Bryan) Jesse and Dan (Melissa); grandchildren Sarah, Jake, Elasandra, Annaliese, Drew, Madelyn, Charlotte, Gabe, Kali, Dakota and Sadie; parents Virgil and Ruth Wilson Linder; brother Vernon (Carolyn); and a loving uncle and brother-in-law.
He was a close friend to many.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit providing a full cycle of care to restore self, family and hope to post-9/11 service members and their families, and to the families of the fallen.
