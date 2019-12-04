|
|
DELAND - Donald W. Ogden, 83, a loving husband and father of three, passed away Nov. 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Don was born in Jacksonville and grew up there, before spending 33 years as an aircraft technician in the materials lab at Pratt & Whitney, the jet-engine subsidiary of United Technologies in West Palm Beach.
Don and Gail Waits-Ogden were married for 57 years, the loving parents of Miriam Ogden-Wilson, David and Sherry Ogden, and Darryl and Jeannie Ogden; and the loving grandparents of granddaughter Laura Dinan. Donald is also survived by niece Pam Ogden-Haubrich of Jacksonville.
Along with longtime friend Bill Perry, Donald meticulously crafted a Rutan Long-EZ airplane, and joyfully flew it regularly throughout Florida.
Don was very active with the Young Eagles of DeLand. During his involvement, he mentored many, but Victoria Taranowski was an exception, as she became like a granddaughter to Don and Gail.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019