CASSADAGA - Donna Schaeffer Reynolds passed away April 24, 2020. A memorial will take place at a currently unknown date.

Beloved mother and teacher, Donna had a smile in her heart that filled everyone with joy.

Donna was born in 1950 in California, to Kay and Don Schaeffer.

When she was a teenager, the family, which now included her two younger brothers, Ken and Tom, moved to Maryland. It was there she attended Towson State College.

In 1974, Donna came to Florida for the Teacher Corps program with the University of Florida.

In addition to teaching and studying, Donna was a volunteer with the local crisis center.

Through a mutual friend, Donna met Ron Reynolds. They were married in 1985, and raised two children, Sarah and Lee.

Donna loved teaching and was a teacher in Florida for 33 years. Many of those years were spent teaching kindergarten at Deltona Lakes Elementary. There, she combined her love of teaching with her love of nature in helping to create the Sand Pine Nature Center.

A lifelong adventurer and wildlife advocate, Donna was also an active member of the West Volusia Audubon Society for many years.

Another love of Donna's was the peaceful and healing energy of Reiki, which she enjoyed practicing with friends and family.

Donna was a truly kind, generous and loving person, whose light illuminated the lives of everyone she met.

She is survived by her brother, Tom, and his family; her husband, Ron; her daughter, Sarah; her son, Lee, and his family; her daughterlike family-friend Ashley; her dear friends from many adventures; and all the children she has inspired.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Audubon chapter. Altman-Long is in charge.



