Donna Sue Hann, 57, died Oct. 23, 2019. She requested no funeral service, rather a celebration of her life will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at her home in Orange City.
Born Dec. 2, 1961, Ms. Hann was a loving mother, partner and friend. She blessed the lives she touched with joy and compassion. Now, she is finally sitting on her Father's lap in Heaven.
Donna is survived by her mother, Janet; father Wayne (Jean); brothers Larry (Lori) and Ron; loving partner, Larry "Gator" Laycock; children Christine (Adil), Stefen (Breanne) and Karl; grandchildren Marsden, Julianne and Kellen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
