Dorothy "Dotty" Fish
1936 - 2020
On June 6, 2020, Dorothy "Dotty" Fish, 84, left us to be with the Lord. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave. There will be lunch after the service.
Dotty was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Ashland, Pennsylvania, to Caroline and Elmer Horning.
She moved to Astor in 1983.
Dotty met and married Denny Fish in 1997, and formed the musical group DnD Music Co., which performed all around Central Florida, including, periodically, for the past 20 years, at Blackwater Inn in Astor.
Dotty is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her baby grandson.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
