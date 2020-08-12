DELAND - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Yerty, 90, passed away peacefully July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place, 1185 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 11, in Ormond Beach.

Dottie was born April 1, 1930, in Green Oak, Pennsylvania, to Hugh Stuchel and Rose Armeda Schall Stuchel.

She enjoyed spending her time gardening and being outdoors and in nature. She also loved to dance to rock 'n' roll music; her favorite singer was George Strait.

Dottie is dearly loved by her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Lee Yerty, and seven of her siblings. Dottie is survived by her son, Ronald G. Painter of North Carolina; daughter Shirley Rice of Florida; sons Bob Yerty and Darryl Yerty, both of Florida; her grandchildren, Sandra Grossnickle of Colorado, Ronald E. Painter of Pennsylvania, Crystal Painter of North Carolina, and Ron Hesketh and Richard Chestna, both of Florida; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald Stuchel and Darwin Stuchel, both of Pennsylvania.

Baldwin Brothers in Ormond Beach is in charge.



