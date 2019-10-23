|
MONTICELLO - Dorothy Louise Miller, 82, died Oct. 14, 2019. The family will welcome visitors 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, immediately followed by a service celebrating her life in the Beggs chapel. Come dressed casually in happy colors in honor of Dorothy's vibrant life.
Dorothy lived a full and beautiful life, accomplishing the best of her dreams - those of raising a family, becoming a writer and an artist, living in the country, owning businesses, and as a compassionate contributor to her communities.
She was born July 31, 1937, in Woodland, California, and relocated to Gravette, Arkansas, at the age of 10, where she helped her family build a house and farm using only hand tools.
Her father taught her crocheting and music, and she played piano and organ for their small rural Church of the Nazarene in Hiwasse, Arkansas. She later taught herself to play the dulcimer, as well.
Dorothy graduated from Gravette High School in Arkansas in 1955, and earned a law degree in 1990 from Florida State University.
She resided in Wichita, Kansas, Orlando and DeLand, prior to settling in Monticello in 1971.
Dorothy's first business venture was a boutique clothing and accessories store, The Back Door in DeLand.
She later worked at Legal Services of North Florida in Tallahassee; served many years as a reporter and then as editor of The Monticello (Florida) News. She co-founded a regional newspaper, Georgia South in Boston, Georgia, with her husband, John Hedrick, and daughter Savannah; and owned and operated Bush Baby, a junk, art and antiques store in Monticello for 28 years.
Dorothy was an artist and enjoyed exhibiting her artwork and fabric crafts in many outdoor festivals, including the White Springs Folk Art Festival, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, and numerous Volusia County shows. Her work included oils, acrylics, watercolor, fabric art, stained glass and rag rugs. Her latest dream project involved plans to convert a Monticello warehouse into an art school, studio and gallery.
In 2011, Dorothy co-authored the book Peckerwood – A Writers' Colony and a State of Being with the builder of her unique artsy home. Dorothy passed away peacefully in that beautiful house.
This creative soul and bright light was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Louis and Dorothy Marie Parrick of Gravette, and daughter Nanci McKenna Henderson of Clearwater.
She is survived by her husband, John Hedrick of Tallahassee; and her four children Sherri McKenna (Steve) Wellborn of Brenham, Texas, Donna McKenna (Neil) Parker of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, Steven (Norma) McKenna of Tallahassee, and Savannah Miller (Matt) Rogers of Peoria, Arizona.
Dorothy also leaves behind a younger brother, Kenneth (Diana) Parrick of Gravette; a niece, Karla Parrick (Clyde) Locklear of Lincolnville, South Carolina; a nephew, James (Tiffany) Parrick of Bella Vista, Arkansas; as well as three great-nieces, Mallory Locklear of New Haven, Connecticut, Amber Locklear Wilder of Asheville, North Carolina, and Madeleine Parrick of Bella Vista.
Dorothy had been blessed with 14 grandchildren, Justin Henderson (Megan Vanover) of Seminole, Nichelle Parent of Peachtree City, Georgia, Dylan Ortiz of Tallahassee, Jacob Parker of Chicago, Katherine Parker (Luke) Vogel of Birmingham, Alabama, Margaret Parker (Coston) Rowe of Atlanta, Steven McKenna Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina, Karina McKenna (Jared) Olsen of Clinton, Maryland, Sherri McKenna (Trevor Elifritz) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Nicolas Rogers, McKenna Rogers, William Rogers, Sergio Rogers and Renzo Rogers, all of Phoenix; plus seven great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kailee Henderson of Seminole, Evelyn and Olivia Olsen of Clinton, Jonah and Sanni Vogel of Birmingham, and Henry Rowe of Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Legal Services of North Florida, to the Jefferson Arts Gallery of Monticello, or to Refuge House of Tallahassee, or … indulge in chocolate. Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello was in charge.
