DELAND - Ed Hurston, 84, passed away June 13, 2019, after a long and brave fight against Alzheimer's disease. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Hurston was born June 23, 1934, in Columbus, Georgia, to Clifton and Louvenia Blocker Hurston.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, stationed primarily in Guam and Japan.

Following his discharge, Ed attended Auburn University and the Southern Methodist University School of Insurance Marketing.

After a brief stint in the Sears Management Training Program, Ed realized he was more suited to being his own boss, and owned and operated a number of successful businesses throughout his life.

His final and favorite business was Wonderwood Corp., a fencing manufacturer, wholesale and retail outlet on the DeLand Municipal Airport.

Over the years, Ed's hobbies included fishing, tennis, golf, billiards, the Orlando Magic, trading automobiles, smoking fine cigars, collecting watches, flying his Beechcraft Bonanza, and traveling the world.

When he took an interest in something, he studied and learned everything he possibly could until he became highly proficient.

Ed had a Florida Auto Dealer's license for years, and was an active member of the International Watch and Jewelry Guild. He was a founding member of Art's Cigar Club in Orlando. He also served as president of the Tavares Rotary Club 1974-75.

Ed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan; daughters Lori Biron (Claude) of Marietta, Georgia, Kelley Kyle of DeLand and Bailey Hurston of Seattle; brother Larry Hurston (Linda) of Malvern, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Angelina, Jean-Marc and Patrick; and his loyal canine companion Lucky. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Charles.

The family would like to express gratitude for the love, support and prayers from friends and family, near and far, over the last difficult months.

