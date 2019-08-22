|
|
TALLAHASSEE - Edward Jennings Tribble, 76, died Aug. 18, 2019. Ed requested a green burial, which will take place privately Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Glendale Nature Preserve near DeFuniak Springs. No formal funeral is planned, but memorial gatherings are being arranged in Tallahassee (with the time and date to be announced), and in DeLand on Saturday, Sept 7.
Mr. Tribble was born Aug. 10, 1943, at the hospital at the Naval Air Station in Fort Lauderdale, to Dr. Charles E. Tribble and Ann Jennings Tribble.
He moved to DeLand with his mother and two older brothers when his father was ordered to the South Pacific in early 1944, as a surgeon aboard the hospital ship USS Solace.
Ed lived in DeLand until leaving for college, attending Wake Forest University, Louisiana Tech and Stetson University, eventually receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees in history in1968 from Stetson. He earned a second master's degree in library science in 1969 from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Ed worked as a librarian 1969-73 at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and returned to Tallahassee in 1973 as the first professional archivist hired by the Florida State Archives, eventually rising to the position of state archivist.
He left the Archives in 1985 to co-found Florida Information Associates Inc., an information retrieval service, where he worked until his retirement.
Ed was also a gifted artist, creating whimsical flying machines out of metal, found objects and wire, and sketching fanciful pen-and-ink drawings of people and objects that inhabited his unique imagination.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Connie Beane; his brother, Zachary (Nancy) of DeLand; three nephews, Grant (Kristine), Adam (Kendra) and Benjamin; and five grandnephews and grandnieces, Samantha, Katie, Nathan, Natalie and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother Samuel G., and a beloved nephew, Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions in his honor may be made to Neighbor-to-Neighbor in the Nenes, 1525 Heechee Nene, Tallahassee, FL 32301, or via their website at www.AginginNeneland.org. Ed believed strongly in the organization's mission of providing information and assistance to seniors that enables them to stay in their own homes.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6, 2019