DELAND - Edwin Garth Jenkins, 82, passed away July 20, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand. At this time, services will not be held. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Garth was the son of Hubert Rogers Sr. and Eloise Snyder Jenkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Elmira Jenkins.
Garth's career in higher-education administration spanned more than four decades at Auburn University, Stetson University and the University of Central Florida.
He completed his undergraduate degree at Wake Forest University.
After ROTC training, Garth achieved the rank of captain, serving in the U.S. Army on active and reserve duty.
He later completed his master's and doctoral programs in education at Auburn University.
Garth and his family moved to the DeLand area in 1978.
Beyond his academic influence, Garth practiced his commitment to others through faith and civic service. As a dedicated member of community and faith-based organizations, he enriched the lives of many students, co-workers, and those in the community.
Garth was an active member of First Baptist Church of DeLand, serving in different leadership roles; the Kiwanis Club of DeLand; the Florida Kiwanis Foundation, and other groups.
He will be missed by his brother Joel S. Jenkins Sr.; three nephews and one niece, and their families; his son, Ben Jenkins (Maria); his daughter, Marie Jenkins Tackett (Storm); his grandchildren, Sam Jenkins (Ciara), Audrey Hayes (Michael), Onelia Hawa-Illich (Ben), Kathleen Elmore (Shawn) and Tiffany Hackett; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Hubert Rogers Jenkins Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be made to the following: First Baptist Church of DeLand, 725 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720, or at www.firstbaptistdeland.org
, or to New Covenant Baptist Church, 1030 Torchwood Drive, DeLand, FL 32724, or at newcovenantbaptistchurch.org.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.