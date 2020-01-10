|
Eldon Allen Hiebert
DELAND - Eldon Allen Hiebert, 80, died Dec. 7, 2019, of complications from Parkinson's disease. Following his wishes, he donated his body to medical science, with any remains to be buried at sea.
Mr. Hiebert was born May 11, 1939, in Haverstraw, New York, to Clyde and Hedwig Batt Hiebert.
He grew up in Congers, New York, where he attended Clarkstown High School.
Eldon graduated from Brown University, where he majored in electrical engineering and was in the Navy ROTC.
He served on the submarines USS Bonefish (SS 582) and USS Archerfish (AGSS 311), based in Hawaii.
After the Navy, Eldon worked for Sanders Associates in New Hampshire, then moved to Pasadena, Maryland, where he founded an engineering company that specialized in automated control systems.
Eldon's passion in life was his 36-foot wood sloop Stardust, which he sailed solo on the Chesapeake and, after retiring, through the Intracoastal into the Caribbean to the Turks and Caicos.
He moved to DeLand in 2011.
Although he never married, Eldon was close to cousins on both sides of his family, especially Lois Harris of DeLand, Dennis Hiebert of Bel Air, Maryland, and John Fischer of Annapolis, Maryland.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 10 to Jan. 25, 2020