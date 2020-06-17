On June 13, 2020, we said goodbye to Eleanor Allen Wilbanks, 94, as she passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Viewing will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand, with services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

Eleanor is the daughter of H.T. "Pug" Allen, a renowned golf professional, and Eleanor Hunter Allen.

She was born Jan. 10, 1926, in DeLand, spending her school years in DeLand and graduating from DeLand High School in 1943.

After attending the University of Alabama, the former homecoming queen, DeLeon Springs lifeguard and local golfing legend returned to DeLand and met Grant "Spider" Wilbanks, who was a student at Stetson University.

The two were married Feb. 19, 1955.

The couple subsequently moved to Georgia, where they raised their three children, Allen, Laurann and Mary, until 1986, when they turned to DeLand and built their home on the 12th hole of DeLand Country Club.

Following in her father's footsteps, Eleanor began playing golf at the age of 3 at the College Arms Golf Course in DeLand, where her father "Pug" was the pro. She said playing golf had been the highlight of her life.

Eleanor was Women's Club champion numerous times at the DeLand Country Club and her home course Druid Hills Country Club in Georgia.

She was friends with and sometimes had the opportunity to meet and play with such legends as Babe Zaharias and Patty Berg.

Eleanor was a volunteer at many LPGA events, and was an avid player into her 80s. She was very proud of her two holes-in-one, one while playing in Atlanta, and the second on Hole No. 2 at DeLand Country Club.

Eleanor was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, a former member of the Women's Junior League, past president of the DeLand Women's Golf Association, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, where she was an active volunteer for many years.

She also enjoyed going to the beach, where many family vacations were spent, playing cards, and gathering with family and friends.

Eleanor was the epitome of a classic Southern lady, whose sense of humor, poise and grace were always on display. She never met a stranger, and welcomed everyone into her home as though they were family.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Allen Wilbanks (Tracy); her daughters, Laurann Wilbanks Green and Mary Wilbanks; her grandson, Hunter Wilbanks (Megan); great-grandson Asher Wilbanks; brother-in-law Dr. Ernest Stines; as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant "Spider" Wilbanks and her sister, Libby Stines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Halifax Health Hospice Volusia/Flagler in her name.

"Don't lose the love I gave you,

Feed it with care

Grow it with devotion and

Spread it everywhere.

Don't fret because my leaving

Came in such a way;

We'll have another meeting

In God's Eternal Day"

Lankford is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store