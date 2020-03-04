|
DELAND - On Feb. 27, 2020, Eleanor Graham Kincaid Gold, 84, passed away and is at peace.
Mrs. Gold moved to DeLand in 1953 to attend Stetson University, earning a degree in guidance counseling and education.
She was an educator and guidance counselor for 34 years in the Volusia County school system, retiring in 1991 from Deltona High School.
Eleanor was a charter member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Gamma Tau chapter, as well as the Blue Sage Garden Circle of the DeLand Garden Club.
Her pleasures came from her family, bridge and puzzles.
Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark Kincaid of DeLand; daughter Audrey (Joseph) Rubel of Eagle River, Alaska; brother Lt. Col. Charles M. Graham of Enterprise, Alabama; granddaughter Kendall (Curtis) Lang; and two great-grandchildren, Alana and Piper.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 19, 2020