Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Gold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Kincaid (Graham) Gold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Kincaid (Graham) Gold Obituary
DELAND - On Feb. 27, 2020, Eleanor Graham Kincaid Gold, 84, passed away and is at peace.
Mrs. Gold moved to DeLand in 1953 to attend Stetson University, earning a degree in guidance counseling and education.
She was an educator and guidance counselor for 34 years in the Volusia County school system, retiring in 1991 from Deltona High School.
Eleanor was a charter member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Gamma Tau chapter, as well as the Blue Sage Garden Circle of the DeLand Garden Club.
Her pleasures came from her family, bridge and puzzles.
Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark Kincaid of DeLand; daughter Audrey (Joseph) Rubel of Eagle River, Alaska; brother Lt. Col. Charles M. Graham of Enterprise, Alabama; granddaughter Kendall (Curtis) Lang; and two great-grandchildren, Alana and Piper.
Visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family. Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -