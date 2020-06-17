DELAND - Elizabeth Patricia Mims Fort, 89, died June 9, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 319 W. Wisconsin Ave. in DeLand, with the date and time to be determined. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

The daughter of Louie W. and Nellie L. Mims of Daytona Beach, Mrs. Fort attended Daytona Beach public schools and Florida State University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, receiving both bachelor's and master's degrees in English.

She taught junior- and senior-high-school English in Daytona Beach, Ocala and Teaneck, New Jersey.

Mrs. Fort married Robert E. Fort Jr. of Ocala in 1959, and moved to New York City, where her husband was pursuing a doctoral degree in sacred music.

In 1965, Mrs. Fort and her family moved to DeLand, where her husband joined the Stetson University School of Music faculty.

In 1967, Mrs. Fort began teaching at First Presbyterian Church Day School and, later, as director, she developed the school from a preschool/kindergarten into an alternative-style full elementary school.

As a member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Mrs. Fort served as an elder and as the chair of the Worship Committee of the Central Florida Presbytery.

In later years, as a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, she served as a choir member and lay reader.

Mrs. Fort was a member of the international music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota, serving as president of the local alumnae chapter and also as adviser to the student chapter at Stetson University.

Throughout her 55 years in DeLand, she enjoyed attending recitals and concerts by members of the School of Music.

Mrs. Fort was blessed with many friendships, including those of former students in Ocala and many of her husband's former students.

Mrs. Fort is survived by her son, Robert E. Fort III of Daytona Beach, her daughter-in-law, Katarzyna Hanna Potocka, also of Daytona Beach, and a daughter, Carolyn Fort of Seattle.

Donations may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development. Lankford is in charge.



