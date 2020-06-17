Elizabeth Patricia (Mims) Fort
DELAND - Elizabeth Patricia Mims Fort, 89, died June 9, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 319 W. Wisconsin Ave. in DeLand, with the date and time to be determined. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
The daughter of Louie W. and Nellie L. Mims of Daytona Beach, Mrs. Fort attended Daytona Beach public schools and Florida State University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, receiving both bachelor's and master's degrees in English.
She taught junior- and senior-high-school English in Daytona Beach, Ocala and Teaneck, New Jersey.
Mrs. Fort married Robert E. Fort Jr. of Ocala in 1959, and moved to New York City, where her husband was pursuing a doctoral degree in sacred music.
In 1965, Mrs. Fort and her family moved to DeLand, where her husband joined the Stetson University School of Music faculty.
In 1967, Mrs. Fort began teaching at First Presbyterian Church Day School and, later, as director, she developed the school from a preschool/kindergarten into an alternative-style full elementary school.
As a member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Mrs. Fort served as an elder and as the chair of the Worship Committee of the Central Florida Presbytery.
In later years, as a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, she served as a choir member and lay reader.
Mrs. Fort was a member of the international music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota, serving as president of the local alumnae chapter and also as adviser to the student chapter at Stetson University.
Throughout her 55 years in DeLand, she enjoyed attending recitals and concerts by members of the School of Music.
Mrs. Fort was blessed with many friendships, including those of former students in Ocala and many of her husband's former students.
Mrs. Fort is survived by her son, Robert E. Fort III of Daytona Beach, her daughter-in-law, Katarzyna Hanna Potocka, also of Daytona Beach, and a daughter, Carolyn Fort of Seattle.
Donations may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development. Lankford is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 17 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Oakdale Cemetery
Celebration of Life
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Dear Fort Family,
So very sorry to hear of Patty's passing. She was a fixture in the audience at the School of Music, rarely missing a performance. I adored your father as a professor, church musician and friend, and enjoyed getting to know Patty through him. I remember her joyful personality and depth of knowledge in many areas. They made a great pair, and I rejoice with you that they are now reunited in heaven. My deepest condolences.
Lenae Wisner Badger, BM Stetson 1979
Lenae Badger
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
As a Stetson musuc major from 1972-76, I had Dr. Bob Fort for a myriad of classes. As a Presbyterian musician from grad school on, it was my privilege to run into Bob and Patty every summer at Montreat. Patty communicated often and I tried to visit whenever I was in town for Homecoming. My heart goes out to Robert and Carolyn.
Vicki Fey
Friend
June 14, 2020
I am so very sorry to read this. I worked with Patricia and Bob often in the American Guild of Organists and Central Florida Presbytery. Her joy, drive and knowledge were infectious. Godspeed, Patricia, and peace be with her family.
Chris Endsley
Friend
June 14, 2020
I knew her as Miss Mims when she taught me English in the 8th grade and again as a senior in high school in Ocala, In my recently published memoirs, I included a short segment recognizing her as one of the most influential teachers in my many years of education. As I said there, "...she pushed us to achieve." Please know that there is a multitude of past students who join you in mourning her loss.
Henry L Harrell jr, MD
Henry Harrell
Student
