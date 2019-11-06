|
|
PATERSON, N.J. - Eloise Wade, 67, died Nov. 4, 2019. Cremation services will be held at Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home in Paterson.
Born Jan. 5, 1952, Eloise was a registered nurse.
She attended Bethel AME Church in Paterson for several years.
Eloise was a snowbird, visiting Florida for more than 20 years.
She knew how to enjoy life in spite of its ups and downs, getting the best out of everything and spending lots of time making others laugh and giving them encouraging words.
Eloise often reminded people of Superwoman and the Bionic Woman, and she was blessed to have more than nine lives. She was resilient and had a never-ending comeback attitude toward life.
She loved cooking for herself and the entire community, and left unforgettable recordings of her songs, such as "Happy Birthday to You" and "Amazing Grace," with a tendency to make up songs along the way.
Eloise did everything in her power to keep her grandchildren together after the loss of her daughter Betty Jean Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Beatrice Blackshear, who died at an extremely young age, and her sister Loretta King. She is survived by four children, daughter Theresa Jordan (Daniel), and three sons, Theodore Blackshear, James West (Maneka) and Ralph West; her grandchildren, Dion, Katherine, Richard, TJ, Dasha, Jaquan and Jessica; her mother, Fannie Mims, age 86, of Georgia; one sister, Sandra Mims of Florida; two brothers, Charles Mims of Georgia and Tommie Mims (Karen) of New Jersey; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019