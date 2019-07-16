Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
319 W. Wisconsin Ave.
DeLand, FL
Elva Jane (Diekelman) Elliot


1917 - 2019
Elva Jane (Diekelman) Elliot Obituary
DELAND - Elva Jane Diekelman Elliot, 101, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be Monday, July 22, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand. Call the church for details at 386-734-1814.
Mrs. Elliot was born Dec. 3, 1917, in Minneapolis.
She was raised in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School.
Elva received a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from Milwaukee-Downer College.
After she met and married William H. Elliot, she raised a family and participated in the Nathan Hatch Chapter as a member and vice regent, joined church guilds, and led Sunday-school classes, and Cub Scout and Brownie troops.
In 1980, Elva and Bill moved to DeLand near daughter Marti Walker.
Elva immediately jumped into DeLand life and joined numerous organizations: the Magnolia Circle of the DeLand Garden Club; the Col. Arthur Erwin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrating 50 years of service; and the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Women, serving as a president, the St. Barnabas Guild, serving in the Altar Guild, and St. Martha's Prayer Guild and Cursillo.
Among Elva's hobbies were reading, Bible study, crossword puzzles and bridge.
She was a remarkable person who loved her family and was a great natural leader, living her life with faith, courage and love.
Her husband of almost 60 years, Bill, preceded her in death, as did her parents, Irene Emma Phillips Diekelman and Reinhold Julius Karl Diekelman. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Walker (Chip) of DeLand; son Diek Elliot (LaDonna) of New Hartford, New York; grandchildren Becky Walker Greenlee (Dave) of Denver, Brett Walker of DeLand, and Bill Elliot of Ithaca, New York; and great-grandchildren Nolan and Hunter Greenlee of Denver.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church or to Halifax Health Hospice. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 16 to July 30, 2019
