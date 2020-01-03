|
Elyse Teresa Phillips, CPA, 56, passed away suddenly Dec. 31, 2019, at Halifax Health Medical Center after a valiant battle against colon cancer. For more than 3 1/2 years, she fought the disease with courage, optimism and grace. A memorial service and reception will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand.
Mrs. Phillips was born Nov. 30, 1963, in Hoboken, New Jersey, to Lois and Malcolm Strang, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving son, Bryce Phillips; her father, Jim Freeder; her friend and ex-husband, Terry Phillips; her sister, Heather Stokes; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dachshund, Chester; and her "team," Gery Walker, Karen Weiss and Patty Bautz.
Elyse graduated from DeLand High School and obtained a master's degree in accounting from Stetson University.
She owned her own accounting firm in DeLand. In addition to her clients, she was the accountant for many charitable organizations.
Elyse had been a member of the Rotary Club of DeLand since 2006 and served as the club's treasurer. She was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and was Rotarian of the Year 2015-16.
She had been on the board of the Police Athletic League, served as its treasurer for many years, and was currently an ex-officio board member.
Elyse had served on the board of the Salvation Army, was on the Little League Council, and was very active in Bryce's Boy Scout Troop 550.
She attended St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand and was the finance chair for many years for St. Peter's annual Oktoberfest.
Elyse was an avid Florida State University fan, and loved sunbathing at the beach, reading and CrossFit.
She appreciated the support of her Rotary family, friends and clients as she struggled with cancer.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorial donations may be made to Me Strong at www.mestrong.net or at Me Strong, P.O. Box 1353, DeLand, FL 32724-1353. Join Team Elyse Phillips for the Me Strong 5K Saturday, Feb. 1, in DeLand. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18, 2020