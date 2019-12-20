|
Emma Rumbley Carlson, 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Powell Chapel of First Baptist Church of DeLand, with her pastor, Robert Mulkey of New Covenant Baptist Church, officiating.
Emma is survived by her daughter Frances Carlson Monroe; daughter Anna Carlson Burnett; son-in-law Robert Burnett; granddaughter Emmalyn Burnett; grandsons Ian Burnett and Bradley Donald Monroe; sister-in-law Grace Carlson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Roy Samuel Carlson; sister Frances Stewart; and brothers John "Buddy" Rumbley and Tommy Rumbley.
Emma earned her master's and bachelor's degrees from Florida State University.
A dedicated educator, she taught a wide variety of students at many elementary schools in the Central Florida area, ending her career at George Marks Elementary in DeLand.
During her time there, Emma became friends with many co-workers, including the Dining Divas, whose continued love and support meant the world to her.
In addition to her work, Emma was a loving mother who always considered the needs of her family.
An accomplished artist and quilter, she spent her retirement years creating quilts and paintings that are now family treasures.
In lieu of flowers, please bring backpacks, school supplies or art supplies for donation to George Marks Elementary. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020