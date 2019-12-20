Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of DeLand Powell Chapel
725 N. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma (Rumbley) Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma (Rumbley) Carlson Obituary
Emma Rumbley Carlson, 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Powell Chapel of First Baptist Church of DeLand, with her pastor, Robert Mulkey of New Covenant Baptist Church, officiating.
Emma is survived by her daughter Frances Carlson Monroe; daughter Anna Carlson Burnett; son-in-law Robert Burnett; granddaughter Emmalyn Burnett; grandsons Ian Burnett and Bradley Donald Monroe; sister-in-law Grace Carlson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Roy Samuel Carlson; sister Frances Stewart; and brothers John "Buddy" Rumbley and Tommy Rumbley.
Emma earned her master's and bachelor's degrees from Florida State University.
A dedicated educator, she taught a wide variety of students at many elementary schools in the Central Florida area, ending her career at George Marks Elementary in DeLand.
During her time there, Emma became friends with many co-workers, including the Dining Divas, whose continued love and support meant the world to her.
In addition to her work, Emma was a loving mother who always considered the needs of her family.
An accomplished artist and quilter, she spent her retirement years creating quilts and paintings that are now family treasures.
In lieu of flowers, please bring backpacks, school supplies or art supplies for donation to George Marks Elementary. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -