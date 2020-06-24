DELTONA - Eric Charles Nartic, 73, died May 22, 2020.
Born Oct. 27, 1946, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Eric was a screener for the Transportation Security Administration.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 24 to Jul. 9, 2020.