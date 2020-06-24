Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eric's life story with friends and family

Share Eric's life story with friends and family

DELTONA - Eric Charles Nartic, 73, died May 22, 2020.

Born Oct. 27, 1946, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Eric was a screener for the Transportation Security Administration.

Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store