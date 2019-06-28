THE VILLAGES - Eugenia Fink Basso, 73, went home to be with the Lord June 18, 2019, while in The Villages Regional Hospital, with her husband at her side. A Mass to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages. Following Mass, a memorial luncheon will take place in the Ricardo Montalban Room at the La Hacienda Recreation Center, near the church.

Mrs. Basso was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Wiesbaden, Germany.

She graduated from high school in Aberdeen, Maryland, and then moved to Florida.

Eugenia worked for the Volusia County School Board in DeLand, where she met her husband, John Basso, and they married Sept. 11, 1976.

Eugenia and John lived in Orlando for 30 years, where her husband owned a contracting business and she worked for Orange County Public Schools as a senior assistant to the Transportation Department senior administrator.

The couple retired to The Villages in 2008.

Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, John; stepdaughter Leah; and four grandchildren, Christopher Capps, Timothy Capps, Owen Capps and Isabella Wagers.

