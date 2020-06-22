Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSONVILLE - Eva Jane Liska, 96, former longtime resident of DeLand, died June 18, 2020. A graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, June 23, at DeLand Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Daren Harper officiating.

Mrs. Liska was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in DeLand and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was an avid golfer.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



