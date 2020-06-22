Eva Jane Liska
JACKSONVILLE - Eva Jane Liska, 96, former longtime resident of DeLand, died June 18, 2020. A graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, June 23, at DeLand Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Daren Harper officiating.
Mrs. Liska was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in DeLand and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was an avid golfer.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 22 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
DeLand Memorial Gardens
