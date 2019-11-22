|
|
DELAND - Florence Evans Jowers Ossinger, 87, passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2019, at AdventHealth DeLand, holding her daughter's hand, and surrounded by her husband, two granddaughters, a few close friends and her pastor. The family celebrated her life Nov. 20 at Bible Baptist Church in DeLand.
Mrs. Ossinger was born in Deering, New Hampshire, and was raised by her Lithuanian-emigrated parents on their dairy farm before moving to Volusia County as a young child with her three older brothers. Her parents became U.S. citizens the year she was born.
Florence graduated from Mainland High School in 1950.
She worked for Mitchell Lumber Yard, the American Automobile Association, and Southern Bell and AT&T for more than 25 years before retirement.
Florence married Volusia County resident Ray Jowers, who preceded her in death, and they had one daughter, Juliene Jowers Montgomery, who now resides in Tennessee.
She later married Howard Ossinger in South Florida. The couple moved to DeLand in 1997.
Florence was an amazing mother and homemaker, quite a fashion icon, and loved to entertain.
She adored animals, and always had beautiful cats.
Mostly, family was important to her, and she loved her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren very much.
Florence is survived by her husband, Howard Ossinger of DeLand; her daughter, Dr. Julie Montgomery and her husband, Greg; her grandson, Brent Anderson and his wife, Stephanie; her granddaughter, Rebekah Gleghorn and her husband, Phil; her grandson, Andrew Anderson and his wife, Jessica; her granddaughter, Jennah Rose Barker; and her great-grandchildren, Finn and Theo, all of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Memorial donations may be made to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary in DeLand.
Florence will be sorely missed by her family, her friends, her cat, and her church community.
We all loved her very, very much.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2019