|
|
Foye Ann "Polly" Palmer Evans, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 24, 2020. Polly was cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Foye was known to family and friends by her childhood nickname "Polly" because of her love for crackers: "Polly wants a cracker."
She was born Feb. 3, 1945, in DeLand, to Victor McLaurin "Mac" Palmer and Mary Elizabeth Clark Palmer.
Polly was the wife of the late Robert Evans; mother of Kenneth Evans, the late Elizabeth Hope, Carl Evans and Jacki Evans; and sister to Gail Pratile and Mac Palmer.
Polly was currently residing in Colbert, Georgia, with daughter Jacki.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, Georgia, is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020