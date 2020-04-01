Home

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Foye Ann "Polly" (Palmer) Evans


1945 - 2020
Foye Ann "Polly" (Palmer) Evans Obituary
Foye Ann "Polly" Palmer Evans, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 24, 2020. Polly was cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Foye was known to family and friends by her childhood nickname "Polly" because of her love for crackers: "Polly wants a cracker."
She was born Feb. 3, 1945, in DeLand, to Victor McLaurin "Mac" Palmer and Mary Elizabeth Clark Palmer.
Polly was the wife of the late Robert Evans; mother of Kenneth Evans, the late Elizabeth Hope, Carl Evans and Jacki Evans; and sister to Gail Pratile and Mac Palmer.
Polly was currently residing in Colbert, Georgia, with daughter Jacki.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, Georgia, is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020
