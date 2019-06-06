DELAND - Frances Eve Brown, 92, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019, at her home. No service is planned.

Mrs. Brown was raised in Beaufort, South Carolina, where she met her husband, Maurice T. "Brownie" Brown, on Parris Island.

Following World War II, Frances and Brownie moved to DeLand.

Work required the family to move to Polk County 1963-83; however, they returned to DeLand after retirement.

For many years, the couple enjoyed summers in Balsam Grove, North Carolina.

Frances loved her family, friends and neighbors.

She enjoyed her home and garden, cooking, entertaining and traveling. Her most recent trip was a seven-day cruise around Cuba to celebrate her 90th birthday, which she shared with her daughters and sons-in-law.

Central to Frances' character was her firm belief in God as defined by the Church of Christ, Scientist, established by Mary Baker Eddy, who stated, "Each successive stage of experience unfolds new views of divine goodness and love."

Frances is survived by her daughters, Eve (David) Sckolnik and Lee (Tony) Ross, and her grandson, James (Alli) Petrakis.

