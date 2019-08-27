|
|
Frances Winfrey Webb, 97, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, following a short illness. The family will have a private interment at a later date.
Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Princeton, West Virginia, to J.W. and Georgia Belcher Winfrey, Frances graduated from Mullens High School.
She married Cal Webb Jr. on Dec. 26, 1940.
In 1954, Cal and Frances moved their family from West Virginia to DeLand, where they owned and operated Webb's Fruit and Gifts on North Woodland Boulevard for more than 30 years.
Following Cal's death in 1989, Frances worked as a receptionist at The House Next Door in DeLand, until she retired at age 85.
Frances is survived by four children, Rebecca Strange, Nancy Jett (Bill) and Cal Webb III (Erika), all of DeLand, and Judy Sullivan of Kegley, West Virginia; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Granddaughter Michelle Wagner preceded her in death in 2009.
Frances was a member of Stetson Baptist Church.
She was an avid reader, who enjoyed tending her home and garden as well as the special relationships she developed over the years.
Above all, Frances treasured her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, 1625 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019