DELAND - Frances Pistorius Woodard, 100, died Dec. 16, 2019. A Mass and burial will take place in Norfolk, Virginia, in early 2020.
Frances was a native of Norfolk, born April 10, 1919, to Blanche Fantone Winter Pistorius and George Pistorius. The family name was also spelled Pestorius.
Frances was the sister of Mary Winter Johnson, John Edgar Winter, Ida Winter Demma and Claudia Winter Sams, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by a younger sister, Maxine Catherine Pestorius Hughes, age 98.
Frances was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of Norfolk. She was a lifelong and devoted Catholic, and a parishioner of St. Mary's in Downtown Norfolk for many years, and later of Holy Trinity in Ocean View, Virginia.
In 1941, Frances married Clarence Lellon Woodard, her loving husband of 50 years. He preceded her in death in 1993. Together they raised six children, Carol Boston, Joan Haedrich, Constance Sturdevant (William), Bernadette Crick (Noel), Stephen Woodard (Susan) and Paul Woodard.
After leaving Virginia in the 1950s, the couple lived for a while in San Leandro and Coronado, California, and later in San Antonio, Texas, before settling permanently in Central Florida in the early 1970s.
After relocating to DeLand, Frances and Clarence owned and leased commercial properties, and operated a series of small businesses in town, including the Dixie House Restaurant in the 1980s.
The couple were parishioners of St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand, participating in its choir.
They were very active in local community theater - acting, producing, directing, designing and building sets, and sewing costumes for Shoestring Theatre and Stetson University productions, among others.
Frances loved an audience, and was an amateur artist in the truest sense, drawn to various pursuits for the sheer love of doing. She enjoyed painting, singing, dancing, socializing, playing bridge, and living life as if upon a stage. She was well-traveled, having enjoyed numerous trips across the United States, and through many countries in Europe and Asia.
In addition to her six children, Frances is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020