DELAND - Francis Cecil Davis, 75, went to meet Jesus on April 30, 2019. A service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Calvary Full Gospel Church in DeLeon Springs, with Pastor Ezzie Harrison officiating. A lunch will follow.

Mr. Davis leaves his wife of 29 years, Paula, six children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and more than 100 foster children and their families.

He had six sisters and two brothers, and many friends who knew him as the white-haired skater named "Caveman," at rinks both inside and outside in DeLand and other locations.

Mr. Davis was also known as the man who rang the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime for many years at Winn-Dixie on West New York Avenue in DeLand.

He retired from Intellitec when the plant closed after 27-and-a-half years of service.